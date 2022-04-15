Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take over dance floor during sangeet, share cuddles and dance like Shah Rukh Khan

While Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram on Thursday evening, fans are still hoping to get a sneak peek into what happened during the mehendi, haldi, sagan and sangeet ceremonies. While the official pictures are still not in, videos and pictures from sangeet are trickling in, courtesy their friends and family. (Also read: Inside pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor poses with Jeh, Karan Johar clicks selfie with couple)

A new photo showed Alia and Ranbir posing with his cousin Aadar Jain, who welcomed his ‘bhabhs’ into the family. Alia wore a red suit for the sangeet and tied her hair in a ponytail with a large maang tika resting on her forehead. Ranbir complemented her outfit perfectly with his white kurta pyjama, worn with a red jacket.

Aadar Jain's post from sangeet.

Videos from the sangeet ceremony show Alia and Ranbir taking over the dance floor. They share an intimate moment with her arms around his neck and soon, they both break into Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dance steps as Dil Se's Chaiyya Chaiyya played on. Photographers and videographers surrounded them as the family watched on.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the sangeet with Karan Johar.

Another video showed Alia dancing with her mentor Karan Johar to Radha Teri Chunri from their movie, Student of the Year. It was Alia's debut movie and was directed by Karan himself. After the wedding, Karan shared a warm note for the newlyweds. “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of happiness,” he wrote with picture of the couple from the wedding.

Alia and Ranbir had been dating from 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and release on September 9.

