Alia Bhatt reacts to mom Soni Razdan's old pic with her clicked 7 years ago, asks: ‘Why am I making this strange face?'

Actor Alia Bhatt has reacted to her mother-actor Soni Razdan's latest post with her in which she made a ‘strange’ face. Taking to Instagram, Soni shared their picture, which was clicked seven years ago. In the selfie, Alia pouted, while Soni smiled. Alia opted for a black and white outfit and Soni wore a green dress. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan are ‘gobsmacked’ with this fanmade video from Mandi, Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Soni Razan captioned the post, "On this day 7 years ago… when you came and saw my play ‘Where Did I Leave my Purdah’, and we took this funny pic in my dressing room. I remember it like it was just perhaps a year or two ago… how does time fly so fast?"

Reacting to the post, Alia commented, "Why am I making this strange face (laughing face emoji)?" Soni replied, "@aliaabhatt Haha we were just fooling around I guess (smiling face and face with stuck-out tongue emojis)." Actor Lillete Dubey said, "Cute! We have to do a play together again soon Soni!" She responded, "@lilletedubeyofficial Absolutely. And we have to have that lunch we’ve been promising ourselves."

Soni often posts pictures with Alia on Instagram. In August, she had shared a selfie featuring herself, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. She captioned the post, "Throwback! Thrown up by my phone this morning. And reminding me that we must do this again soon. Have a girls' night out that is (dancer emoji)."

Alia and Soni featured together in Raazi (2018) a spy action thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. Apart from the mother-daughter duo, the film also features Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Fans saw Alia last in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It hit the theatres on September 9 in Hindi and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She will also make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres in February next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

