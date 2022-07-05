Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan are ‘gobsmacked’ with this fanmade video from Mandi, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Soni Razdan has shared a beautiful fanmade video of her and her actor daughter Alia Bhatt, highlighting how they have a striking resemblance with each other. The video includes clips of both Soni and Alia from their films Mandi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively, as the song Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi plays in the background. Also read: Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek at her Netflix film Darlings ahead of teaser release, promises 'dark comedy'. Watch

Sharing the video on Instagram, Soni wrote, “Have to say I’m gobsmacked with this brilliant edit. Thank you for taking the time to do this @alia.bhatt.edits you are so clever!” The fanpage which made the video replied to her, “This made my day. Thank you,"

Alia Bhatt acknowledged the video with several heart emoticons. Pooja Bhatt also reacted to the video with hands raised in air and fire emojis. Mrunal Thakur dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section. Archana Puran Singh commented on the post, “Awwwwwww Soni. Alia. Both. Amazing! So heartwarming to see this!” Actor Divya Seth wrote, “This is Epic." Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “So so beautiful.” Nafisa Ali also commented, “So alike and both beautiful.”

Alia's last appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi drew her wide critical acclaim. Her fans also noticed how similar she looked to the look Soni had in her 1983 film Mandi. Directed by Shyam Benegal, Mandi had a massive star cast including Soni's friends Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi and Ila Arun.

Soni recently expressed gratitude on hearing the news of Alia's pregnancy. Reacting to the good news, she shared two unseen vacation pictures of Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor and captioned it, "Gratitude. May your tribe increase."

Alia broke the news last month by sharing a picture from an ultrasound session. As Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” Soni commented on it, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.”

Alia is currently abroad, working on her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. She is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, her first film with Ranbir. It will release in theatres on September 9.

