Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after 30th birthday trip in London, fans say she looks like a teenager

After bringing in her 30th birthday in London, Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor turned 30 on March 15 but celebrated a bit later with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in the UK. Alia had posted pictures of her time in the British capital, spending time with loved ones and exploring the city. As she returned to Mumbai, Alia was spotted at the airport in a casual but simple outfit of a white jacket and black jeans. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor puts arms around Alia Bhatt as they walk on London street, visit park and explore city)

Alia Bhatt had celebrated her 30th birthday with a trip to London. She returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account posted a video of Alia's return when she posed for the waiting photographers before heading into her car. The video was captioned, "#RanbirKapoor came to pick #aliabhatt though he did not get clicked." As she went to stand for the photographers, Alia tied up her hair in a bun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans commented on her youthful looks in the video. One fan wrote, "Can't blv she is married girl and she have a baby. Still looking teenager." Another added, "Ye kaunsi bhi angle se wife aur mom lagti nhi (She doesn't look like a wife or a mother from any angle) looking so so young like 22years college girl."

Alia Bhatt had celebrated her 30th birthday with a trip to London. She returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 in their Mumbai home in a private ceremony with close family and friends only. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. They both acted together in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Last year, Alia was also seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, all of which were hits. She turned producer with Darlings, which premiered on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later this year, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She made her debut with Karan's Student Of The Year in 2012. In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Alia is paired opposite Ranveer Singh. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actor is also expected to begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will also make her Hollywood debut in August with the Netflix film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON