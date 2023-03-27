Ranbir Kapoor puts arms around Alia Bhatt as they walk on London street, visit park and explore city

Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to a bunch of photos from her trip to London this year. From enjoying walks with her husband Ranbir Kapoor to spending time with Shaheen Bhatt, Alia had quite the good time with her close people. She turned 30 and celebrated her birthday in the city. Also read: Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she shows baby bump in unseen pregnancy pic Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor in London.

The first photo features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia walking on the street with their arms around each other. Both of them wore black outfits and had their backs towards the camera. This was followed by a gorgeous portrait photo of Alia at a restaurant in a white knit dress. She seemingly had no makeup while flaunting her dimples for the camera.

The next photo featured Alia cheerfully making the most of her time on a lakeside. She wore warm clothes and boots with a coffee cup in her hand. Another photo appeared to be a blurry glimpse of Ranbir during a bike ride in the evening.

Besides these, Alia also added a happy photo with Shaheen. She also seemingly made a quick pitstop at a place selling clothes and other items for babies. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “LDN 2023,” followed by a cake emoji. Reacting to it, Rhea Kapoor commented, “Looking good!!!!” Saba Pataudi sent her love in the comments as well.

On Alia's 30th birthday, the actor shared photos from a birthday dinner, where she was joined by Ranbir, mom Soni Razdan, Shaheen Kapoor and others close to her. Alia enjoyed a small plate of spaghetti and a dessert with cream strawberries. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “T H I R T Y.”

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her next release will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars her opposite Ranveer Singh and also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, whose shoot is likely to begin soon as the director is now scouting movie locations in Rajasthan.

