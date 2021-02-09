Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor
Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Alia Bhatt had been vacationing in the Maldives.

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on Tuesday, hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest. Alia had been vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen, and her friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

On Tuesday, photos and videos of Alia, arriving in Mumbai, were shared online. She wore a blue T-shirt and denim shorts. Alia had a mask on, as well as sunglasses, as she walked towards her car, holding a tote bag.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir was photographed arriving at the Kapoor family bungalow in Chembur, along with his mother, Neetu. The family has congregated after the death of Rajiv, the son of late Raj Kapoor and brother of late Rishi Kapoor.

Rajiv, best known for the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, had stepped away from acting many decades ago.

Alia had been sharing regular social media updates from the Maldives. Earlier on Tuesday, she'd taken to Instagram and posted a picture with Akansha and Anushka Ranjan. She'd captioned it, "Heal, learn, grow, love."

Also read: When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off: 'They tried to project me like Shammi Kapoor'

Ranbir and Alia spent the lockdown together, and it was recently reported that she had purchased a property in the same apartment complex as Ranbir. They will be seen on the big screen for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

