Alia Bhatt reunites with Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra for some ‘virtual wala love’, fan has a request for Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra came together for a reunion of sorts as their debut film, Student of the Year, completed nine years of its release. Karan Johar, who directed the film, also joined in. While Alia and Karan met in person, Varun and Sidharth joined in virtually.

Sharing a picture from the meet, Alia referenced Student of the Year songs Disco Deewane and Ishq Wala Love on Instagram. “There’s something about today... something really special. 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love,” she wrote.

Excited fans flocked to the comments section of the post. “This pic has my WHOLE HEART,” one wrote. “How cute is this,” another said. “Bring this trio back @karanjohar,” a third requested.

Karan also shared an Instagram post to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of Student of the Year. “October is just filled with gifts that keep giving - and #SOTY is one such! Not only does it continue to give everyone many tunes to break out in a dance or hum along, style that is timeless and for me, many many memories! But the ultimate gifts have been these three students, now superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema! Couldn’t be prouder and here’s to the film that started it all! #9YearsOfSOTY,” he wrote.

Student of the Year featured Alia, Varun and Sidharth as students of the fictitious St Teresa’s High School. Their friendships are tested as they battle it out in an intense competition to win the ‘Student of the Year’ trophy. The film was a box office success.

A standalone sequel, Student of the Year 2, released in 2019. The film starred Tiger Shroff and launched debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Alia made a special appearance in a song.