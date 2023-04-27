Alia Bhatt reveals the truth about her pregnancy weight loss: 'Everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally'

Alia Bhatt spoke about five-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor in a new interview. The actor reflected on her life as a new mom, having 'the busiest two years of her life', both personally and professionally, and being a 'control freak'. Alia, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, also spoke about juggling work and motherhood, and the attention her recent weight loss has garnered. Also read: Alia Bhatt on why she 'had to lose weight' after daughter Raha Kapoor's birth

Alia said that contrary to popular belief, she did not lose her postpartum weight 'unnaturally'. The actor clarified that since she was breastfeeding, she was not taking any chances and putting pressure on herself to get back to her pre-pregnancy body. Alia Bhatt also said that she was even unable to get her wisdom tooth extracted as she can’t be given anaesthesia, forget putting anything else in her body to lose weight fast.

“I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally, but the truth is that I can’t even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I’m breastfeeding and can’t be given anaesthesia. I didn’t put any pressure on myself," Alia told Vogue India.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her baby girl with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2023. In an interview earlier this year, Alia had spoken about the pressure women face thanks to social media in today's age'

“I really want to talk about this. A lot of women struggle with their new appearance post pregnancy. They tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to get back to looking a certain way. Everyone wants to lose weight and I can relate to that. I love food, I love to eat and I had to lose weight because films are a visual medium and you need to look healthy. You have to look appealing. In today’s age, with every picture appearing on social media, girls even before pregnancy are constantly worried about how they look. Women should take a moment to appreciate their bodies," Alia had told ETimes in January, 2023.

Last year, Alia appeared in four films, including RRR and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, her first film with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. This year, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif as one of her upcoming projects. Alia is also set to make her Met Gala debut this year at the event to be held on May 1.

