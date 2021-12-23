Alia Bhatt’s body double shares behind-the-scenes videos from ads with Ranbir Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch

Instagram user @alternate_alia has worked as Alia Bhatt’s body double in advertisements for several top brands. She often shares behind-the-scenes videos from the shoots. Recently, she shared a clip from the shoot of a Lay’s ad, which also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, Alia’s body double has shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the Flipkart ad, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She has also been a part of ads for Netflix, Manyavar, Make My Trip, Samsung, PhonePe and other brands.

Alia Bhatt’s body double goes by @alternate_alia on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt’s body double often shares behind-the-scenes videos from ad shoots on her Instagram page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s epic drama RRR, titled Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as 20th-century freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively, with Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran playing supporting roles.

During the trailer launch of RRR earlier this month, Alia said that she was nervous about learning the Telugu lines at first. “I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Alia Bhatt turns red as Ranbir Kapoor calls her ‘hot’, says ‘kuch ho raha hai mereko’. Watch

“But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it was over, but hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future,” she added.

RRR is slated for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022. Apart from this, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON