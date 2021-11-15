Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi release delayed, RRR director SS Rajamouli thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi which was set to lock horns with RRR at the box office with its release date set to January 6, 2022, is now set to release in February.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been delayed yet again. Just months after the director picked January 6, 2022, as his release date. On Monday, Bhansali Production and Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a written statement. “We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. The film will release on February 18, 2022.”

Director SS Rajamouli revealed the reason behind the film's delay in a tweet. Rajamouli thanked director Sanjay for postponing the film's release. He tweeted, "The decision by Mr @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi..:)"

SS Rajamouli's RRR, that also features Alia in a prominent role, was earlier clashing with Gangubai Kathiawadi's release on January 7, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt) from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women from Kamathipura. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Alia summed up her experience of working with Sanjay. "Being directed by Sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years... I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you, sir! Thank you for being you... There is truly no one like you.”