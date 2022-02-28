Alia Bhatt says 'sabko Ranbir Kapoor ka response chahiye' when asked about his reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor Alia Bhatt has responded to a question asking about her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. During a media interaction, Alia teased that everyone wanted Ranbir's reaction. Alia also added that she will convince Ranbir to give a 'byte' for her film. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Friday. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari. (Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory)

Gangubai Kathiawadi has earned ₹39.12 crore over the weekend, the film's team said on Monday. The film minted ₹10.5 crore on day one followed by ₹13.32 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film witnessed a jump as it clocked ₹15.3 crore, collections shared by Bhansali Productions on Twitter read.

Speaking to the media Alia laughed and said about Ranbir, as quoted by India Today, "He has seen it. Sabko Ranbir ka response chahiye (Everyone wants Ranbir's reaction). Unfortunately, he is not on social media, so he cannot speak about his response. I am going to try and convince him to give a byte for my movie. So that you get his response. How can I give his response?"

Speaking about her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia said, "They have already seen it. They saw it many months ago. But they are going to see it again in the theatre. Audience ke saath dekhenge. Aur sabko pasand aayi hain (They will watch it with the audience. And everyone has liked it)."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Gangubai Kathiawadi creates a world of its own that's sleazy, violent, reckless but still overflowing with emotions. Showing the lanes of Kamathipura, one of the oldest red-light districts of Mumbai, Bhansali makes sure that he captures them in the most extravagant way. Young girls, who've landed here unwillingly, decorate the streets, having accepted their fate with nowhere to go."

