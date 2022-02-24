Alia Bhatt says she was a ‘sweet little girl’ when she decided to marry Ranbir Kapoor, after first seeing him on screen

Alia Bhatt said that she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor from a young age, ever since she first saw him on screen. The two have been in a relationship since 2017.

In an interview, Alia opened up about constant news reports speculating about when she is tying the knot with Ranbir. She said that according to her marriage is a ‘state of mind’ and she already feels at peace in her relationship.

Speaking to India Today, Alia said, “When people ask me one persistent question - ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ - I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody's business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time.”

“If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart and in your relationship,” she added.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, has seen multiple delays due to heavy VFX work and the Covid-19 pandemic. It is set to hit the theatres on September 9.

