Alia Bhatt screams 'RRR' to fans during Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi; shows film's poster to Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Alia Bhatt had a sweet reaction for her fans who expressed excitement about the upcoming Telugu movie RRR, which will feature her. The SS Rajamouli's directorial, which is set in pre-independence India and features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan respectively, will be released in the theatres on March 25. Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for Brahmastra at a Varanasi ghat. Watch video

Alia also participated in the promotional events for the movie before joining her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi for the shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The actors were shooting on the Ganga ghats for Ayan Mukerji's film when Alia and Ranbir ran into some fans of the movie.

In a video shared by fans on social media, Alia and Ranbir are seen on a small boat in the middle of the river, while another boat carrying the camera follows them. A third boat occupied by RRR fans carrying a flag of the film crosses Alia and Ranbir from the opposite side.

One of the fans on the boat is seen shouting ‘RRR!’ on top of his voice. At this, Alia too screams the movie's title in response. Alia also points out the RRR flag to her Ranbir, after which he can be seen saying something to her. Alia's fans commented praises for her on the post, with one writing, “This craze of her just for 15 min role it's like (hurricane emojis), she is a brand.”

Alia and Ranbir had started dating on the sets of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film is their first appearance on screen together. After several delays over the years, the film is now slated to hit theatres on September 9, 2022.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir was recently shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline.

