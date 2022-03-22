Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for Brahmastra at a Varanasi ghat. Watch video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have once again resumed the shoot for their much-delayed film, Brahmastra. The two were seen on the ghats of river Ganga on Tuesday. While Ranbir was in a white tee and blue denims paired with a red shirt, Alia was in a yellow outfit. The Ayan Mukerji film is their first film together and is now slated to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. Also read: Alia Bhatt amused by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's reply to paparazzi when asked to pose together for pics. Watch

A video of Alia and Ranbir making an exit from one of the ghats surfaced on the internet. Alia was in an orange sleeveless crop top and yellow skirt paired with boots. She walked with a tiny fan in her hand to beat the heat. Ranbir walked alongside her after filming a scene.

Alia and Ranbir were spotted leaving for Varanasi on Monday. Alia was in a white crop top and loose denims while Ranbir was in a white tee and black denims as they arrived together at the Mumbai airport to catch the flight.

Alia plays Isha and Ranbir plays Shiva in Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. On the occasion of Alia's 29th birthday last week, a small teaser was released to introduce her as Isha. The 31-second teaser began with a glimpse at Alia and Ranbir as Isha and Shiva, respectively. It then went on to show her different looks in the film.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra."

Ayan, too, shared the same teaser on his Insta handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy... the Pride... the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel... Here's something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmastra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra."

The film's story, which is based on Indian mythology, has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia). It will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second and third parts of Brahmastra are due in 2024 and 2026.

