Alia Bhatt replied 'nahi batana hai yaar' when a person asked her about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an incident revealing her reaction when a person asked her about her wedding date. In an interview, Alia was asked about when she plans to tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia laughed and said, "There's nothing to say." Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship since 2017. They fell in love during the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmastra, their first project together. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt says she was a ‘sweet little girl’ when she decided to marry Ranbir Kapoor, after first seeing him on screen)

Alia Bhatt shared on RJ Stutee's Aur Batao for Hindustan Times, "So somebody asked me today 'toh Alia bataiyye shaadi kab horahi hai (So tell us Alia, when are you getting married)?' and I was like 'nahi batana hai'. Nahi batana hai yaar (I don't want to say)." She also added, "I'm in a very good place personally and that reflects professionally as well."

Recently, speaking with India Today, Alia spoke about her wedding with Ranbir and said, “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart and in your relationship."

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alia had also spoken about her relationship with Ranbir, “There is no denying that there is a lot of love there and I think he is one of the most fascinating people I have in my life in terms of the way I respect him, the love I have for him, the support he is to me, the kind of person he is. There is a lot to love and I am sure he has great things to say about me as well. But all shall happen in due time and I promise you…or maybe I won’t, it’s too soon…that when I am getting married, the world will know,” she added.

Fans of Alia and Ranbir will see them first time together on screen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. Billed as a trilogy, the fantasy adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will be released on September 9 this year and is produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. In the film, Ranbir plays the role of Shiva, Alia his love interest, and Amitabh as his mentor.

Alia features in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi playing the titular role. The film which released on Friday has earned ₹10.5 crore on day one. The film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

