Alia Bhatt amused by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's reply to paparazzi when asked to pose together for pics. Watch

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday as they flew out of the city together for a vacation. Several paparazzi and fan accounts shared their videos and pictures. For the travel day, Alia wore a white cropped T-shirt, blue distressed flared denims, and heels. She also tied her hair into a bun, wore earrings and a mask as she carried a handbag. Ranbir opted for a white T-shirt, dark pants, sneakers, and a cap. He also carried a bag and wore dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt flies out with mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt ahead of birthday, fans ask: 'Where is Ranbir Kapoor')

As they got out of the car and started walking towards the entrance of the airport, the paparazzo stationed outside asked them to pose for pictures. However, the couple continued walking.

When they were requested to wait for pictures, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Slow slow accha slow chal rahe hai (We are walking slowly)." At this, Alia quickly turned back to look at Ranbir and chuckled. She then turned around and continued walking. Ranbir again said, "Chalte huye pictures aur better lagte hai na (Pictures that are clicked while walking look better, right)?"

As they entered the airport, Alia was seen taking off her mask for the airport security personnel. At the entrance, she posed for pictures and waved at the paparazzi. Ranbir, too, flashed the peace sign when the paparazzi told him goodbye.

Alia and Ranbir's holiday together comes less than a week after she celebrated her 29th birthday. For the occasion, she had travelled to the Maldives with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. All of them had shared pictures and videos from the island nation.

The couple flew out for their vacation a day after Alia visited Delhi for a promotional event for her upcoming film RRR. Apart from Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn will also feature in SS Rajamouli's film. RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will hit theatres on March 25.

Meanwhile, Alia will be also seen alongside Ranbir in Ayan Mukherjee's directorial Brahmastra. The film is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022. It will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Alia has recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail