Alia Bhatt stuns in blue outfit, poses with sister Shaheen at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash. Watch

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor clocked her 30th birthday on Monday and celebrated Sunday night with her friends from the Hindi film industry. Several pictures of actors including Akansha's best friend Alia Bhatt along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai posing for the paparazzi. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt says she is proud of best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as she gets praise for Monica, O My Darling)

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Malaika at Akansha's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Malaika Arora at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash.

For the birthday bash, Alia wore a blue dress with frills and heels. Shaheen was seen in a red outfit. The sisters posed together for the paparazzi outside Akina in Bandra. Malaika Arora was also seen attending the party. She wore a black cropped top, matching trousers and a blazer. She also wore heels and carried a bag with her.

Athiya and Ahan Shetty were seen too

Athiya Shetty arrived at the party with her brother Ahan Shetty. While Athiya opted for a black satin top, matching pants and heels, Ahan was seen in an off-white shirt, black trousers and sneakers. Before entering the venue, Athiya posed for the camera while Ahan shook hands with a paparazzo and also waved at them.

Several celebrities attended the bash.

Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan spotted at birthday venue

Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan were also seen at the party. Anushka, who is Akansha's sister, was seen in a black high-slit outfit and blue boots. Vani Kapoor opted for a black top, matching pants and shoes. Akansha was seen in an off-shoulder silver dress and heels.

Karishma Tanna, Varun Sharma, Orhan Awatramani attend bash

Karishma Tanna was seen in a blue short dress and black shoes as she arrived for the party. Varun Sharma and Orhan Awatramani were both seen in black outfits.

Alia's films

Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone recently. Alia also has Farhana Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

