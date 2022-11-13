Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt says she is proud of best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as she gets praise for Monica, O My Darling

Alia Bhatt says she is proud of best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as she gets praise for Monica, O My Darling

Published on Nov 13, 2022

Alia Bhatt gave a shoutout to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as the actor shared a post on her film Monica, O My Darling and her performance in it getting a lot of praise. Alia said she was proud of her best friend.

Alia Bhatt said she was proud of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is seen in the new Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was seen with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikander Kher in Monica, O My Darling. The film premiered on Netflix on November 11. On Sunday, Akansha shared a post on Instagram, where she expressed her excitement on receiving praise from the critics. She said both her role in the movie, and film itself, was getting a lot of love from people. Also read: Monica O My Darling movie review

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who plays Nikki Adhikari, daughter of the head of the company in the Netflix film, shared pictures of herself wearing a black dress and posing in an outdoor setting. She also shared some screenshots of movie reviews of Monica, O My Darling that praised her and the film.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Akansha wrote, “Do I look sad…? I’m trying my best to look sad… But how can I??!! When Nikki and MOMD (Monica, O My Darling) is getting all this loveeee!!!” Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to reshare Akansha’s post about her latest movie, and shared a sticker, that said, “So proud.”

Alia Bhatt gave a shoutout to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Instagram Stories.
Monica, O My Darling is being praised by fans as well as critics. The movie, an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s mystery novel Burutasu No Shinzou, is directed by Vasan Bala.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Monica, O My Darling, read, “A neo-noir, crime comedy thriller that also doubles up as a murder mystery, Monica O My Darling isn't your usual Bollywood commercial potboiler. Or at least that's what you'd like to believe until you actually sit through and watch this 2-hour-10-minutes long film and realise that it's so Bollywoodised that you just can't get over the plot twists and predictability of events, which make this Vasan Bala directorial a fun yet average watch…”

