Alia Bhatt shares pic of Amitabh Bachchan's letter lauding her as 'beyond magnificent' in Gangubai Kathiawadi. See post

Actor Alia Bhatt has given a glimpse of her 'selfie life' from the beginning of this year till her wedding month. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a post featuring her selfies from January to April. In the first photo, Alia is seen in warm clothes enjoying the sun. The actor posed outdoors as the sun rays fell on her. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares long note after watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi)

The second selfie showed Alia posing with a letter from actor Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor sent her a letter praising her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In the picture, Alia smiled as she held the letter in her hand. "Alia, you are beyond magnificent in Gangubai. I am short of words to express anymore! My love as ever, Amitabh Bachchan," read the letter.

In the third picture, clicked on the sets of the song Kesariya from Brahmastra, Alia is seen with flower petals on her head. The actor made a face as she wore a mustard outfit. In the last photo, Alia smiled as she spent time in a swimming pool.

Sharing the post, Alia captioned the post, "Jan - April ISL (In Selfie Life) (victory hand emoji)." Reacting to the post, Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan commented, "Gorgeous (red heart emojis)."

Earlier, Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had told Mojo Story about Amitabh's letter. "Mr Bachchan had written a very generous letter to Alia after he saw some film of hers. I was very moved by it. Even after Gangubai Kathiawadi, he wrote a very generous letter. I think it is the kind of letter that only actors who would make it in the movies dream about," he had said. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on February 25.

Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's song Kesariya is their first-ever track together. Sung by Arijit Singh, Kesariya features Ranbir and Alia romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at the latter's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a combination of mythology and science fiction. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

