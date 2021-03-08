Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and they are not from Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.

Alia Bhatt will celebrate her 28th birthday on March 15. However, she's already being showered with birthday gifts. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she's received her first set of gifts from her Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan.

Alia shared a picture of a few perfectly packed gift boxes placed in her room. "My birthday presents came early," she announced. "Love you my Shashi," she added.

Alia Bhatt reveals receiving birthday gifts.

Alia went on to share a picture of her black coffee with Good Newwz's song Dil Na Jaaneya playing in the background. She shared the picture to reveal her "mood."

Alia Bhatt shares her 'mood'.

Alia has had a few busy months lately. After the lockdown in Mumbai eased, she was seen finishing two of her upcoming movies. Alia was seen wrapping up work on Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie marks her debut collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia plays a don from Mumbai's Kamathipura. The teaser was recently released and fans gushed about her appearance and performance. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release in the second half of the year.

Another movie that has kept her busy is Brahmastra. Alia stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji. Alia recently shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets to tease the project.

On co-star Nagarjuna's final day on the sets, she shared pictures with him and wrote, "And that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you," she said before adding, "with the end of filming so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER.."

