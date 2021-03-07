Alia Bhatt embraces sunny summers with 'fruity' pic, Katrina Kaif is lovestruck
- Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
Alia Bhatt is welcoming the sunny summers by soaking up some sun. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen posing in the bright outdoors. Alia was seen wearing a pair of denim shorts and a white tee with strips of blue on it. She shared the picture with the caption, "fruity" adding a watermelon emoji.
Katrina Kaif took to the comments section to reveal she loved the look. Katrina commented, "True" adding a lovestruck emoji. Alia's fans joined in and showered her with love using heart and fire emojis. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter were among those who liked the picture.
Alia recently shared two behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Brahmastra. The highly-anticipated movie sees the actor star alongside Ranbir for the first time. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Sharing the BTS photos, Alia said, "it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything (lit) (heart emojis) P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning."
Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is also gearing for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor plays the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. The teaser was recently released and fans gushed about her look and performance in it. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia's first venture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also features Ajay Devgn. The actor recently began the filming of his part for the movie. "Back on Sanjay’s set after two decades; feels good!" Ajay said, sharing a picture with Bhansali.
Alia also announced the inception of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. "And I am so happy to announce.... PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales," she said.
