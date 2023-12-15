Alia Bhatt shares pics as she stuns in yellow saree for event, fans can't get over her new hairdo. See post

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared new pictures of herself as she wore a yellow saree but it's her hairstyle that fans can't stop talking about. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia posted photos as she posed for the camera. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt radiates in pink at friend's pre-wedding festivity. See pics)

Alia shares new pics

Alia Bhatt shared a post on Instagram.

In the pictures, Alia wore a yellow saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore a necklace and earrings. Alia wore her hair in a short braid in the photos. Alia smiled and gave different poses for the pictures.

Celebs, fans praise Alia

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, "Yellow there (waving hand, blossom and sun emojis)." Reacting to the post, Alia's mother-actor Soni Razdan said, "What a beauts." Saba Pataudi posted red heart emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Like a wow!" A fan said, "Ok but that sari looks straight out of a fairytale it’s so pretty."

A person commented, "So in love with this cute hairstyle, saree and the hairstyle go so well with each other." A comment read, "Pretty and that hairstyle is fire." "Seeing the sari and the braid it was like wow," said an Instagram user. "You are rocking that hairdo girl, keep vibing," said another fan.

The outfit is seemingly for a function of one of Alia's friends. Recently, she attended a pre-wedding function of her friend in Mumbai. She opted for a pink suit, braided bun and minimal make-up. After attending the function, she posted several pictures on Instagram featuring her friends. She wrote, "Bridesmaids and lots of love."

About Alia

Alia has been keeping busy. Recently she appeared at the Red International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During a conversation on the sidelines of the festival, Alia shared an anecdote about meeting actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time when she was 9. She revealed that she worked as a child artist on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, where Ranbir served as an assistant director.

Alia films

Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

