Alia Bhatt shares video of fans from Thailand recreating her Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida: 'You have my heart'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, shared a video on her Instagram Stories, of her fans from Thailand. In the video, Rachaya Noppakaroon, a transgender model from Thailand and two of her friends are seen dancing to Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi's song Dholida. Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25, 2022. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 'a masterpiece', says 'words aren't enough...'

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “Love these recreations Thailand. You have my (heart emoji) (Thailand's flag emoji).” Over the last few days, the actor has shared a number of videos and pictures of Thai fans recreating songs and scenes from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's fans shake a leg on Dholida.

The Thailand fan, Rachaya shared the video on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. Her video garnered a lot of attention after Alia shared it on her Instagram Stories and many Indian fans reacted to the video in the comments section.

One fan commented, “Love from India.” Another one said, “Alia has reposted the video. Beautiful dance.” While one said, “You seem like a huge Bollywood fan,” another one said, “Being an Indian I still can't dance like this! These girls are dancing so beautifully.” “You won Alia's heart,” said one fan.

Earlier this month, Thai media outlet The Nation Thailand had reported how the Bhansali film had been a sleeper hit in the country. “Indian film Gangubai Kathiawadi is a surprise big hit in Thailand. Bollywood superstar Alia Batt portrays the real-life story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a brothel mistress who advocates for women's rights in India,” their official account tweeted. Thai actor Arachaporn Pokinpakor had also shared her appreciation for Alia on social media. Over time, the film has garnered quite a lot of popularity in the country with people ranging from tweens to senior citizens re-enacting bits on social media.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others. Ajay Devgn has a.

