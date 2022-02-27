Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 'a masterpiece', says 'words aren't enough...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has raved about Alia Bhatt's performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor called it a masterpiece and said that each and every frame of the film will be etched in her mind forever. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film released on Friday. It features Alia in the role of titular role of a young woman who was forced into prostitution and went on to become a prominent and celebrated figure in the Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai. Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory

Samantha shared a picture from a movie theatre with Alia on the big screen. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "#GangubaiKathiawadi a masterpiece!! @aliabhatt words aren't enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It released in theatres on Friday to a decent opening of ₹10.50 crore. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others. Ajay Devgn has a pivotal role of Rahim Lala in the movie, a fierce man who is true to his principles and morals.

Before the film arrived in theatres, a petition was filed against it, asking for a stay on it's release. The Supreme Court dismissed the plea and observed that the film certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) prima facie showed that the film was not defamatory.

Also read: Shantanu Maheshwari interview: On Gangubai Kathiawadi, meeting Alia Bhatt on Jhalak and more

"In any case, whether the story is true or incorrect would have to be decided by the Court upon examination of the evidence. The film certificate issued by the CBFC prima facie shows that the film is not defamatory. Prima facie, it appears that the movie is an artistic expression within the parameters of the law," the Court said.

(With ANI inputs)

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON