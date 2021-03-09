Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Covid-19 diagnosis: 'We grow through what we go through'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Covid-19 diagnosis: 'We grow through what we go through'

After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Shortly after it was confirmed that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19, actor Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom. Alia and Ranbir were filming Brahmastra, their first movie together.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories and posted a quote: "We grow through what we go through." Ranbir's diagnosis was confirmed earlier in the day by his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

A screengrab of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote in her post, with a picture of Ranbir.

Before that, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that the actor had fallen ill, but didn't reveal that he had contracted the coronavirus. He'd told Pinkvilla, "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town.”

Ranbir and Alia were spotted at a construction site together last month, leading to speculation that they were putting final touches on an apartment they'd be moving into after getting married.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, mom Neetu Kapoor assures fans 'he is on medication and recovering well'

The couple has been dating for three years, and Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had the pandemic not happened. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand.

