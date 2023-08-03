Alia Bhatt wants sister Pooja Bhatt to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘I love her’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is rooting for sister Pooja Bhat,t who is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Alia had previously named her favourite contestants from this season and it did not include her half-sister. Now, recently, Alia came out in support of Pooja whom she wants to be the winner of the new Bigg Boss instalment. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt's ‘weird’ meeting with Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2 confuses fans

Alia Bhatt was out and about in Mumbai for the success event of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A video from the event features her briefly commenting about whom she wants to take the Bigg Boss trophy home. As someone from the paparazzi is heard asking about Pooja Bhatt, Alia said, “Woh waha hai. Mere liye woh hi jeete (She is in the house and I want her to win). I love her.”

Alia Bhatt on her favourites from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Reacting to Alia's support for Pooja, one fan commented, “So nice to see that Alia is supporting Pooja di.” “I like Pooja Bhatt. I like her opinion and views. She is very strong lady. Jeete na jeete dil jarur jeet liya Pooja ji ne (she has won everyone's heart),” added another user. Someone also said, “I also like Pooja Bhatt. She is very strong lady.”

Previously during film promotion in Chandigarh, Alia was asked to name Rocky and Rani from the Salman Khan-hosted show. She told the media that Elvish Yadav has a ‘Rocky personality’. She said, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish is very naughty, the way he speaks), it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”

“Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kyuki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. (I will call Manisha Rani as Rani because her name has Rani and their pair looks very cute together),” she added. Alia had praised her sister Pooja as well. She said, "But I have to take my sister's name kyuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. (But I have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)'s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is).”

Pooja is one of the leading contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Recently, Mahesh Bhatt met daughter Pooja inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Pooja is Mahesh's daughter with first wife Kiran Bhatt. Alia is Mahesh and Soni Razdan's daughter. She also has a sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

