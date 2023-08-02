'Kya kar raha hai bhai ye': Mahesh Bhatt's ‘weird’ meeting with Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2 confuses fans

Pooja Bhatt's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Wednesday's episode and bring with him many life lessons and blessings. Clips from the live channel Jio Cinema have surfaced on social media and show Mahesh interacting with Pooja and her housemates. His interaction with Manisha Rani specially has got a bunch of reactions. (Also read: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional on Bigg Boss OTT 2, recalls how Pooja Bhatt helped run their household) Mahesh Bhatt gave Manisha Rani many 'pats' on her head.

As soon as Mahesh Bhatt entered the house, he went to Manisha with his arms wide open. Manisha was happy to see him and touched his feet. Mahesh, in jest, tried to touch her feet too and she objected profusely. He told her, “Never disrespect me like that" and put his hands on her head, pushing her hair back. Manisha went on and on about how lucky she is to have met him, and Mahesh told her to shut up and listen to him as others around them laughed.

“Khamoshi mein vartalap karte hain (Let's talk in silence),” he told her. Mahesh kept holding her by her shoulders while they looked at each other for a long, awkward time. Manisha tried to speak or lower her eyes but Mahesh did not let her. He then blessed her by keeping his hand on her head and repeatedly stroking her hair. When he was done, Manisha smiled and told him ‘thank you’. Mahesh kept staring at her.

Fans of the show were left scratching their hands at Mahesh's antics. “Kar kya raha bhai ye (What is he even doing)?” wrote one. “Dekhne mei hi itna uncomfortable feel ho rha hai, manisha ko kaise feel hua hoga. Meri ankho mei dekho kya tha be ye (This is so uncomfortable to watch I wonder what it must have been like for Manisha to go through it. ‘Look into my eyes’ … What was that),” asked another person. “He's making her and us uncomfortable,” commented another.

Mahesh arrived in the house as part of the family special week currently underway at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Manisha's father, Elvish Yadav's father, Abhishek Malhan's mother, Avinash Sachdeva's mother also met the contestants.

