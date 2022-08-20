Alia Bhatt to change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor after marrying Ranbir: ‘Don’t want to feel left out’

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to add her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s surname to her name. She is happy to be called Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will be making the change sooner than you think. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says it was ‘love at first sight’ with Alia Bhatt)

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. They fell for each other while working together on the sets of Brahmastra and dated for years before finally taking the plunge. The couple is expecting their first child as announced in late June this year.

In a recent conversation, Alia revealed that while her screen name will always be Alia Bhatt, she will be soon changing her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, now that she has joined the Kapoor family. Talking to Mid-day about updating the name on her passport, she said, “I am happy to do it.”

Alia who has been planning about making the change for quite some time now, revealed she didn’t get time to do it owing to her busy schedule and multiple international travels. She spent almost a month in the UK for her Hollywood debut project, Heart of Stone. After Ranbir ‘promptly’ changed his marital status on his passport, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

“I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor,” she confirmed when asked about changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor soon. Alia and Ranbir are waiting for the release of their movie, Brahmastra.

In the film, Ranbir will be seen as Shiva. Alia will be his love interest, Isha. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. It will release on September 2 as the first part of the fantasy trilogy.

