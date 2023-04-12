Alia Bhatt to mark her debut at 2023 Met Gala, will wear Prabal Gurung

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut next month. The iconic fashion event, which will be taking place on the first Monday in May - which is May 1, 2023, will celebrate the work of the German-born couturier, the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, at the age of 85. (Also read: Alia Bhatt wants to sleep in on Monday, fans call her post relatable: 'We all want Sundays every day') Alia Bhatt will be marking her debut at the 2023 Met Gala.

The theme of this year's Met Gala, which will be taking place on Monday 1 May in New York, is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. It was also announced that this year's hosts would be Spanish actor Penélope Cruz, actor-screenwriter Michaela Coel, Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who will be serving as the night’s official co-chairs.

Now, as per a report by Elle India, which was posted on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt will mark her debut in the 2023 Met Gala wearing the work of designer Prabal Gurung. The caption of the post read, "Ahead of her international debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone, @aliaabhatt will be gracing the Met Gala carpet for the very first time in a @prabalgurung creation. Set to take place on the 1st of May, the fashion event will honour the timeless legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art."

In recent years, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts. Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017. It was designer Prabal Gurung who had designed her for her 2018 Met Gala look. For her third appearance in 2019, Deepika opted for a metallic pink gown resembling a Barbie Doll which was custom made by designer Zac Posen. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra debuted in the Met Gala with her 2017 appearance in a Ralph Lauren gown that inspired a bunch of memes on the internet. It also marked her first official carpet with her now husband Nick Jonas. For the 2018 Met she chose another Ralph Lauren gown. In 2019, Priyanka turned heads with an exquisite Dior Haute Couture.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan Johar, and will be releasing on July 28, 2023. Her co-stars include Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She is also expected to shoot for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

