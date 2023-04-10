Alia Bhatt wants to sleep in on Monday, fans call her post relatable: 'We all want Sundays every day'

Alia Bhatt is feeling the Monday blues. The actor shared a post on Instagram about wanting to make her Monday feel like Sunday. She posted a picture of a sleeping lioness and wished that it was still Sunday. Several of her fans also felt the same as they wrote about Mondays being the worst. (Also read: Alia Bhatt says her Saturday night was ‘spent in tears’. Here's why) Alia Bhatt put up a post about her 'Monday mood' on Instagram.

The actor posted a photograph of a sleeping lioness on Instagram on Monday, and wrote in her caption, "Anyone else’s Monday still feels like a Sunday (melting face emoji)???? Monday mood." Fans agreed with Alia and posted similar thoughts in the comments section. One Instagram user shared, "Yeah Monday, very horrible (disappointed face emoji)." Another said, "Relatable and how (Laughing face emoji)!" Yet another fan commented on Alia's post, "That's me! Still in bed!" One fan wrote, echoing everyone's sentiments, “Of course, we all want Sundays every day.”

Over the weekend, Alia watched Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in theatre. The actor was photographed at a Mumbai theatre with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-actor Soni Razdan. On Instagram Stories, Alia had reviewed the film and written, “Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukerji. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the run team for this incredible film. (PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav Jim Sarbh can't do - an absolute chameleon."

Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva's opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor. Her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, will be released on July 28, 2023. Her co-stars include Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actor will also be making her Hollywood debut in August 2023 with the Netflix film, Heart of Stone, along with Gal Gadot. She is also expected to shoot for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

