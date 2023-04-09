Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt says her Saturday night was ‘spent in tears’. Here's why

Alia Bhatt says her Saturday night was 'spent in tears'. Here's why

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 09, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Alia Bhatt was left in tears after watching Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She watched the movie with her mother and sister.

Actor Alia Bhatt went for a movie date with her family on Saturday and watched Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on the film and Rani's performance. She even mentioned that she cried during the film, which hit her hard as she too is a mother now. (Also read: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji’s heartbreaking legal drama suffers a flawed execution)

Alia Bhatt went for a movie date with her family on Saturday. She watched Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you!” She attended the screening with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

She added, “You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the run team for this incredible film. (PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav Jim Sarbh can't do - an absolute chameleon).” Alia and Jim worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story.

In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Bhattacharya's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Bhattacharya is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18. Rani's performance is being hailed by many.

Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya and Neena Gupta, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released on March 17.

Alia will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

alia bhatt rani mukerji
