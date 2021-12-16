Alia Bhatt turns red as Ranbir Kapoor calls her ‘hot’, says ‘kuch ho raha hai mereko’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor left his girlfriend Alia Bhatt blushing as he called her ‘hot’ at an event to launch the motion poster in Delhi on Wednesday. As she came on the stage, he began moving towards the back of the stage and let her take the limelight.

“Why are you leaving?” Alia asked. “Tu itni hot lag rahi hai ki kuch ho raha hai mereko yaar (You are looking so hot, it is doing something to me),” Ranbir replied, causing her to turn beetroot-red.

Alia got emotional as she thanked everyone for showing up at the event. “It’s such a big day for us, this has been such a long, long journey. We would have loved to have everybody over here but because of Covid, we had to keep the numbers tight. But seeing all your happy, smiling faces… although I really can’t see your faces because of the masks but through your eyes, it really, really, really means a lot. I am shaking right now,” she said, holding up her hand, which Ranbir immediately took in his, prompting hoots and cheers from the audience.

Ranbir then asked Alia to describe how she was feeling. “It’s too much, main bohot emotional hoon (I am very emotional), it’s overwhelming, it’s exciting,” she said. “Itna kya? Tu toh poster mein bhi nahi hai abhi tak (Why so much, you are not even on the poster yet),” he teased, as she stood with her mouth agape.

“Matlab uska poster aane wala hai (I mean, her poster will come out), great things take time. But why are you feeling so emotional?” Ranbir asked. “Because you are on the poster na, baby. Of course, I will be emotional,” Alia replied, as the audience cheered.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first of a proposed fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.