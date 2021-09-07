Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt wraps Darlings shoot, says 'see you at the movies'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt wraps Darlings shoot, says 'see you at the movies'

Alia Bhatt has turned a producer with Darlings. She has also acted in the film alongwith Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Alia Bhatt has acted and produced Darlings. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is a co-producer on the film.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming her upcoming feature Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the dark comedy, which marks directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

RELATED STORIES

Alia took to Instagram and posted a reel, showcasing behind the scenes stills and videos from the shoot.

"Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies," she wrote.

Vijay also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie.

Also read: Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor in this unseen picture, eagle-eyed fans are to thank

"#ItsAWrap on #Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I'm going to miss being around them. Here’s a sneak peak at what it was like on the sets," he wrote on Twitter.

Besides Darlings, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawad, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt bollywood shefali shah
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhoot Police release date preponed, will stream from September 10

Salman moves court against Selmon Bhai, game allegedly based on hit-and-run case

Malaika shares pics from living room with ambient lighting and a splash of red

Akshay Kumar's mother is unwell, actor calls it a ‘very tough hour’ for family
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP