All things glamour: Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards are back!

To celebrate style and glamour at its best and recognise those who ace the style game, Hindustan Times is back with the latest edition of India’s Most Stylish awards. The coveted and most well-attended style awards in the country, Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish is the biggest extravaganza for honouring the most glamorous personalities from various walks of life. We bring together people from the worlds of film, fashion, sports, art, culture, music, TV, OTT and more under one roof for a spectacular evening.

It all began in 2012, and since then, it has been 10 years of hosting successful seasons of India’s Most Stylish Awards. From superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and Waheeda Rehman, the biggest stars transcending generations have been a part of this magnificent event.

Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards promise to up the ante in this year’s edition, with stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, among many others, attending the starry event. Adding a dash of sparkle to the glittering evening will be designers Shane and Falguni with a special showcase of their couture collection, teamed up with exquisite jewellery from RK Jewellers.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates on Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022. The fun has just begun.