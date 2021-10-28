Allu Arjun sends best wishes to team Sooryavanshi, Karan Johar calls him 'absolute superstar'

Actor Allu Arjun at the pre-release event of forthcoming Telugu film Varudu Kaavalenu, wished team Sooryavanshi for a grand theatrical release. He said he hopes the movie brings back audiences in hordes to the cinemas.

Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun said, “I really wish the team of Sooryavanshi from the whole of south India. All the best to the entire team. I wish you bring back people to the theatres and watch entertainment in a very safe way.”

Touched by Allu Arjun’s wishes for Sooryavanshi, producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to call him an absolute superstar. "An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love," he wrote in a tweet.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sooryavanshi is an addition to Rohit Shetty's highly successful cop universe which features films such as the Singham series and Simmba. It began with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. Ajay had appeared in the film in a cameo role.

In Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen reprising their own roles from Singham and Simmba in special appearances.

Earlier this month, Akshay posted a short video on Instagram in which he appeared alongside Ajay and Ranveer. In the video, shot inside a cinema hall, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali. He had captioned his post, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas."