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Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Alpha trailer has fans expecting Major Kabir link in Alia Bhatt- Sharvari's spy universe film

The trailer for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy-action thriller Alpha promised intense action sequences and a Hrithik Roshan cameo.

Jun 17, 2026 03:13 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their much-anticipated film Alpha on Wednesday. It gave fans a better look at the premise of the latest entry in the YRF spy universe, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari playing assassins seeking out a common enemy. Fans noted the action sequences but were most taken by the blink-and-miss tease of a pair of eyes, which they believed was of actor Hrithik Roshan. Is the actor returning as Major Kabir in Alpha?

Hrithik's eyes steal the show

Fans did not have to work hard to guess who appeared in the end of the Alpha trailer.

At the end of the Alpha trailer, we see Alia and Sharvari in an action sequence, with a person seated on the floor in the hall, covered in a white robe. The surprise appearance of this figure teases Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War, shown only through his intense eyes.

How fans reacted

Hrithik's Major Kabir Dhaliwal is an important character in the YRF Spy Universe. He made his debut in War (2019) and reprised his role as the lead in War 2 (2025).

Alpha is the seventh instalment in the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe. Shiv Rawail has directed the film from a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani. The dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on July 3.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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