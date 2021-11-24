Aly Goni shares a Nagarjuna meme about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' divorce rumours, see here

Aly Goni couldn't stop himself from sharing a meme poking fun at the rumours surrounding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' marriage. Rumours of divorce began doing the rounds after Priyanka dropped her second surname, Jonas, from her social media platforms last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, after her mother Dr Madhu Chopra dismissed the rumours, Priyanka Chopra also dropped a flirty comment on Nick Jonas' workout video which put the speculations of their separation to rest.

Following her comment, a meme account shared a collage of her comment with a picture of Nagarjuna, from what seemed like his Telugu movie Don No. 1, informing his henchmen to hold their horses. “Relax bois.. Break up nahi hua hai (Relax boys, they haven't broken up),” read the text on the meme.

Aly Goni shared the meme on his Instagram Stories for his fans to see. However, he added no text or emojis along with it.

Aly Goni shares a meme about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' divorce rumours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday night, Nick Jonas had shared a video in which he was giving fans a glimpse of his workout regime. The singer also displayed his toned physique in the process. Reacting to his bulked up biceps, Priyanka commented, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” The same night, Madhu Chopra also shared her reaction to divorce rumours. Speaking with News18, Madhu said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Also read: Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra is embarrassed at Kenan Thompson's raunchy joke about Nick Jonas

Meanwhile, Aly recently made headlines when he attended Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding on Sunday in Mumbai. The actor, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, had attended the event with his girlfriend, actor Jasmin Bhasin. The couple posed for the cameras before they walked into the wedding venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aly and Jasmin have been dating for close to a year now. The actors were friends before they entered the Bigg Boss house and eventually realised their love for each other during the show.