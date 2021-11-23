Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra is embarrassed at Kenan Thompson's raunchy joke about Nick Jonas

Jonas Brothers Family Roast dropped on Netflix on Tuesday afternoon. It features all from Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas to their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. It also included the brothers' father Kevin Jonas Sr, comedians Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, Pete Davidson and even Dr Phil. Singer John Legend also sang a song for the brothers about how they would never be the next Beatles.

The show began with Kenan introducing all three brothers and their wives. While introducing Nick, he called him the Nick ‘big d*ck' Jonas! The camera panned to Priyanka, who could not help but let out a big laugh. Nick, too, was seen hiding his face. “He's almost got it all. Great singer, great actor, you almost don't blame him for almost breaking up the band in 2013,” Kenan said, earning some ‘ooh’s from the audience.

Saiu um vídeo promocional do John Legend cantando pros Jonas no Jonas Brothers Family Roast!



E ai, o que acharam? 😂😂



O especial sai amanhã na Netflix, quem ta animado??? pic.twitter.com/6jvuq1dqQQ — Jonas Brasil (@jonasbrasil) November 22, 2021

Not just Kenan, even Lilly took potshots at ‘white and basic’ Jonas brothers. She joked about how Joe and Kevin congratulated her instead at Nick and Priyanka's wedding, thinking her to be the bride. She said that Nick could not grow a beard still and that's why he ‘married one’.

Pete Davidson played the trio's youngest brother Franklin Jonas in a bit from the show. Jack Whitehall poked fun at their purity rings phase and showed his Jonas tattoo to the audience.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra drops Nick Jonas' surname from Instagram, Madhu Chopra reacts to rumours

Even the brothers themselves took shots at each other. Joe showed everyone pictures of Nick at the beach with focus on his ‘huge’ nipples. Nick, eager to prove him wrong right away, unbuttoned his shirt and showed how the pictures were photoshopped. Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle also roasted their husbands.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 in India while Joe and Sophie got married the next year. Kevin and Danielle have two daughters and Sophie and Joe have a daughter too.