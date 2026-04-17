Ameesha Patel defends Virat Kohli after his like on German vlogger's Instagram pic goes viral: ‘Paap hai kya?’

Virat Kohli has once again caught attention for his ‘like’ on an Instagram post. Last time, his reaction to a post made by Avneet Kaur had also raised similar social media chatter. On Friday, he liked a picture of German vlogger Liz Laz. This observation by eagle-eyed fans on the platform went viral on the internet in no time. Now, actor Ameesha Patel has reacted to it.

What did Virat Kohli ‘like’?

Ameesha Patel has commented on the chatter around Virat Kohli 'liking' a pic of a German model.

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Virat liked a photograph of German model Liz Laz, originally posted by photographer Advait, back in January. The post was shared with the caption, “Some golden hour shots."

How Ameesha reacted

Ameesha was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, where she was asked to comment on this issue. Initially unaware, the actor wondered what was the issue when told about the ‘like’ scenario. She said, "Like karna kuch paap hai kya? Unki life, unka Instagram, unki marzi. Logon ko bas troll karna hi aata hai. Aur koi kaam dhanda hi nahi hai. Acchi baat hai kisi ke acche kaam ko like karna. Troll karna paap hai, kisi ko like karna nahi (Is liking something a sin? It’s his life, his Instagram, his choice. People only know how to troll; they have nothing better to do. It’s a good thing to appreciate someone’s good work by liking it. Trolling is the real wrongdoing, not liking someone)," she said.

Kohli's clarification on ‘liking’ Avneet Kaur post

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Kohli's like on Avneet's picture went viral on social media. As rumours swirled, many questioned the nature of the gesture, given Kohli’s high-profile public image and personal life. To put an end to the chatter, he later took to Instagram Stories, clarifying that the “like” was a technical glitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Kohli's like on Avneet's picture went viral on social media. As rumours swirled, many questioned the nature of the gesture, given Kohli’s high-profile public image and personal life. To put an end to the chatter, he later took to Instagram Stories, clarifying that the “like” was a technical glitch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The cricketer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cricketer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Avneet, the accidental “like” turned into a golden opportunity. She gained over 1 million new followers and reportedly signed 12 new brand deals, which increased her brand value by 30%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Avneet, the accidental “like” turned into a golden opportunity. She gained over 1 million new followers and reportedly signed 12 new brand deals, which increased her brand value by 30%. {{/usCountry}}

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Virat has not commented on this matter. Notably, the cricketer has since unliked the post on Instagram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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