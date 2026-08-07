Several Bollywood actors have chosen to remain single, either by choice or because they have yet to find the right partner. Actors such as Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Tabu have openly spoken about their single status and their decision to live life on their own terms. Now, Ameesha Patel has also opened up about why she remains unmarried at 51.

Ameesha Patel says she will never get married

Ameesha Patel reveals her marriage plans at 51.

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Ameesha recently conducted an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter). During the session, a fan asked her, "When are you getting married?" Ameesha had a savage response, saying, "Never, superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can't afford one man to come and change all that."

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{{^usCountry}} Several fans agreed with Ameesha's views on marriage. One comment read, "That’s really great. Getting married is a compromise which hinders your ability to grow as a dream-achieving person. Being single has something more exhilarating feelings than being married." Another commented, "True, being single is the way." A third fan wrote, "Oh meet too." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several fans agreed with Ameesha's views on marriage. One comment read, "That’s really great. Getting married is a compromise which hinders your ability to grow as a dream-achieving person. Being single has something more exhilarating feelings than being married." Another commented, "True, being single is the way." A third fan wrote, "Oh meet too." {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, Ameesha revealed during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia that she had been in a serious relationship, but her partner did not support her when she decided to enter the film industry. She said that while she has not completely ruled out marriage, she is looking for a partner who would allow her career to flourish. She added, "I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly.”

Ameesha Patel's recent work

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Ameesha was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. Directed by Akashaditya Lama, the romantic comedy also starred Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles. Her last successful film was Gadar 2, in which she starred alongside Sunny Deol. The film was a major box-office success, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide. Ameesha reprised her role as Sakina in the film, directed by Anil Sharma. It also featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles. The actor is yet to announce her next project.