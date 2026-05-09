Ameesha Patel takes dig at Bollywood’s ‘fake PR games’, slams younger actresses for buying ‘number 1’ tag

Actor Ameesha Patel has stirred fresh debate in Bollywood after seemingly taking a swipe at the younger crop of actresses and growing PR culture in the industry. In a series of fiery social media posts, the actor called out what she described as Bollywood’s “fake PR games,” accusing several younger stars of paying to secure the “number one” tag and earn a “superstar” image despite lacking genuine box office success.

Ameesha’s fiery rant

Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2. (PTI)

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Late on Friday, Ameesha took to social media to call out Bollywood’s “fake PR machinery” and criticise the growing PR culture among younger female actors in the film industry.

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a series of posts voicing her views on stardom, box office success, and what she called Bollywood’s “fake PR machinery.”

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{{^usCountry}} She first addressed the growing influence of YouTubers, writing, “Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative UTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS… We as stars should feel happy for them rather then getting affected... after all by speaking ill about us all, their kitchen running… we wish them luck.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She first addressed the growing influence of YouTubers, writing, “Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative UTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS… We as stars should feel happy for them rather then getting affected... after all by speaking ill about us all, their kitchen running… we wish them luck.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ameesha then turned her attention to actresses who, according to her, brand themselves as “superstars” despite not delivering major box office hits, while also taking a dig at the younger generation for allegedly trying to buy the “number one” tag through PR.

“Call ur self a superstar only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star… Sorry but that’s the harsh reality… Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers tlll date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 avg films yearly and by being on some shooting sets u don’t become a star. All u become is an actor who is a part of a projects,” Ameesha posted.

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The actor continued, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to call themselves nos 1 and nos 2? like really? its 2026 and not 2000…today 100 cr is nothing.”

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“A star becomes a global superstar only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world...it’s always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world. but u only become a superstar once u have delivered those big hits. Stop PR machinery,” Ameesha mentioned.

Ameesha went on to highlight her hit films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar, sharing, “Kaho na pyaar hai, Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters (not one but three biggest solo blockbusters) as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses.”

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“GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi . Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega (Gadar 3 will definitely happen, and whenever it releases, theatres will erupt in chaos). With audiences love and gods blessings .. 500 cr is just the minimum nos at the box office for a brand like GADAR… and this time the scale and script willl be even bigger and dhamakedar (power-packed). Be prepared,” Ameesha wrote.

Ameesha’s recent project

Ameesha’s most recent major film role was in the 2022 blockbuster Gadar 2, in which she reprised her iconic character decades after the original hit. Looking ahead, she is expected to be back on the big screen with Humraaz 2, the long‑awaited sequel to the 2002 thriller Humraaz. Recently, filmmaker Ratan Jain, who produced Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Humraaz, opened up about the possibility of a sequel in a new interview. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about the same, the filmmaker shared he can make Humraaz 2 if he gets the right script for Akshaye and Bobby.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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