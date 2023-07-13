Ameesha Patel ‘defends’ Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur after retweeting her intimate scene, gets trolled

Ameesha Patel once again took to Twitter on Thursday to defend her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur who was being trolled by some for her previous work. Simrat has worked in few Telugu films including Dirty Hari and a Hindi film Soni before. She is cast opposite Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2, which brings back the hit pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina as well. Ameesha's tweet however, received negative comments from her followers who blamed her for making Simrat become the target of trolls with her earlier tweet. Also read: Sunny Deol shares video of Kili Paul dancing to Gadar song Mai Nikla Gaddi Le Ke. Watch

Ameesha Patel is defending Simrat Kaur ahead of Gadar 2 release.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ameesha wrote, “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let's encourage new talent!!”

Why Ameesha Patel's tweet got a negative response

It seems Simrat Kaur started being trolled after Ameesha defended her when a Twitter user shared an intimate clip featuring Simrat and another actor and questioned her casting in Gadar 2. It was from one of her films.

Ameesha was called out by many of her fans who questioned her tweet. A Twitter user reacted, “Good Mareketing style.” Another said, “Good strategy but we won't fall for it. At first place you should have not entertain them.” One more asked, “Defending or promoting.” A comment also read: “defending? just look at your timeline once.”

Ameesha's tweet for Simrat Kaur on Wednesday

The Twitter user had written along with the video, “Dear @ameesha_patel mam, We fans of @iamsunnydeol sir & you are very worried seeing all these cheap and sleazy videos and images of the girl @simratkaur_16 who is opposite @iutkarsharma in #Gadar2. How can @Anilsharma_dir cast her in a clean film like #Gadar2 when she has done such cheap work?”

The tweet was unintentionally highlighted by Ameesha when she responded to it, saying, “Hey my lovely fans!! Pls stop speculating!! Humbly request you to watch Gadar 2 in the theatres on August 11 and give it all ur love !!”

Ameesha Patel retweeted an objectionable tweet.

While the post received several negative comments targeted at Simrat, a Twitter user also pointed out, “I know you are trying to reach out to all your fans, but accidentally retweeting fans who slander on others is not a good look. Be wary of such fan interactions.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Utkarsh Sharma as the new male lead, after he played the role of Tara Singh and Sakina's son Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh in the original 2012 film when he was a child artist. He is the son of Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 will release in theatres on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

