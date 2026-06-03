Amid Don 3 row between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Producers Guild raises concern over last-minute walkouts

As the Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar continues to dominate headlines, the Producers Guild of India has broken its silence with an official statement. Without naming the film or Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, the Guild raised concerns over a growing trend of eleventh-hour walkouts by actors, directors and technicians, while urging all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

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The statement was issued after the guild received formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios about walkouts just days before principal photography began.

Producers Guild of India issues a statement

On Wednesday, the Producers Guild of India released a statement on social media addressing the ongoing Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. The statement came after reports emerged that Ranveer had sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), following the organisation's non-cooperation directive against the actor issued last week.

“There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography,” read the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, the statement refrains from mentioning the project or Ranveer Singh directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, the statement refrains from mentioning the project or Ranveer Singh directly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The note further stated, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The note further stated, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.” {{/usCountry}}

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The guild mentioned that these instances “have caused significant reputational damage, adverse impact on credibility and brand value of the films concerned and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who depend on these projects.”

“We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production. Any position to the contrary is not ethical and harms the collaborative spirit of our filmmaking community,” read the statement.

The guild concluded the statement by mentioning, “We urge all parties to resolve their disputes amicably and we will strive to protect the fraternity's interests.”

About Don 3 dispute

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The controversy gained momentum last week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise.

Addressing the issue, Ranveer’s spokesperson recently released a statement that read: “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” The statement further clarified that the actor does not wish to comment on the matter beyond this.

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. Meanwhile, Ranveer has served a legal notice to FWICE. So far, it is unclear what Ranveer has sought in the notice, but FWICE will be required to respond to it in court.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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