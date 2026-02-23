Producers Guild of India advises Don 3 makers to take legal route in dispute with Ranveer Singh: Report

Actors Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are reportedly at loggerheads, and the row has now taken a fresh turn. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani approached the Producers Guild of India to seek ₹40 crore in compensation from Ranveer after his sudden exit from Don 3 to recover pre-production expenses. A new report from Variety now states that the Producers Guild of India has advised both parties to pursue legal recourse in the matter. Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh were supposed to collaborate on Don 3, which is not happening anymore.

What the guild stated The new report from Variety India states that Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Punit Goenka met at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence to explore possible solutions to the issue. Emails were sent to all prominent producers, but only a handful responded.

Both parties presented a strong case. Ranveer showed emails and WhatsApp texts to present his side, and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment also made their case. Sources said that Farhan and Ritesh remained firm in their demand for compensation. Ranveer also did not budge. This did not lead to any sort of amicable settlement.

“As an organization, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent. With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route,” said the source.

What do we know about the dispute? There are several reports claiming that Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has reportedly demanded ₹40 crore in damages from Ranveer following the actor’s rumoured exit from the much-anticipated project Don 3. The rift between the two reportedly began after Ranveer opted out of the film, a move that the production house claims led to substantial financial losses.

It was in August 2023 when Farhan released an announcement video revealing that Ranveer will be the new Don in the third film of his franchise. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had played the role in earlier Hindi versions, with Prabhas and Ajith Kumar playing the role in Telugu and Tamil. There was no update on the film after that.