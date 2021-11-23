Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours, Ayushmann Khurrana subtly confirms their relationship

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be getting married in December. Although the couple is yet to confirm their relationship, Ayushmann Khurrana confirmed they are together.
Ayushmann Khurrana subtly confirms Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana subtly confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. The actor, in a recent interview, made the statement confirming that they are together.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. However, the couple hasn't addressed the reports. Since earlier this month, rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting Vicky and Katrina are planning a December wedding.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann was given a number of female stars' names and was asked if in his life, he had to do ‘Ashiqui’ with them, what kind of a date would he take them out for. The first name thrown at him was Katrina Kaif.

“Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure,” Ayushmann replied.

Previously, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In an interview with Zoom, in June, Harsh Varrdhan was asked which rumoured relationship in Bollywood is real. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” Harshvardhan replied.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Vicky had said that he doesn't pay heed to these rumours, thus opting to not react. “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything,” he had told Siddharth Kannan in October. “I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work,” he added.

Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal ayushmann khurrana
