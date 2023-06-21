Amid nosediving box office collection, Adipurush producers announce discounted ticket prices at 150

T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, on Wednesday announced that audiences can now watch the movie at a discounted price of ₹150 on Thursday and Friday. This comes after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a drop on Monday and Tuesday. The film has been facing criticism over its lines and VFX. (Also Read | Watch: Here's what Adipurush team has changed Bajrang's ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue to)

Adipurush tickets at ₹ 150

Adipurush faced criticism for its dialogues as well as poor depiction of characters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared a poster of the film. The words on it read, "Special offer on 22nd and 23rd June. Experience the grandeur in 3D for just ₹150. Ab har Bharatiya dekhega Adipurush (Now every Indian will watch Adipurush). Families invited. With edited and changed dialogues." It captioned the post, "Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs150/-* Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu."

Adipurush lines changed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the film's team shared that the lines in the film which hurt sentiments of the people, will be changed. On Wednesday, a fan shared a video on Twitter in which the line by Bajrang (Lord Hanuman) was changed. Earlier, it said “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki." After changes, the current line is, “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi.”

More about Adipurush

Adipurush, an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, registered a bumper opening at the box office. The film released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday last week. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Om Raut directed the film and Manoj Muntashir is the co-writer. He has been under fire for Lord Hanuman's lines in the Lanka Dahan sequence, among others. On Sunday, he had announced that the team would "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Adipurus box office collection

T-Series, the studio behind the movie which was mounted on a reported budget of ₹500 crore, on Wednesday tweeted that the film had earned ₹395 crore gross in five days. But a breakdown of these official numbers showed that Monday and Tuesday figures are significantly lower than what the film made on its opening weekend: ₹140 crore on day one, followed by ₹100 crore each on day two and three, as per news agency PTI. Adipurush earned ₹35 crore on Monday and ₹20 crore (gross figures) on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON