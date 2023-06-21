Watch: Here's what Adipurush team has changed Bajrang's ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue to

Baap becomes Lanka?

In a tweet shared by a viewer, the contentious dialogue by Bajrang (based on Hanuman) saying, “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki” has been altered in the new prints.

The video of that scene shared by the viewer now replaces ‘baap’ with Lanka. So the dialogue now sounds like, “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi.”

Manoj's initial justification

In an interview with Republic World, Manoj said, "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division."

Makers promised to change dialogues

A day after defending the dialogues he wrote for Adipurush, Manoj took to social media and promised that the makers would change the contentious language in some lines. “I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all,” he wrote.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is an interpretation of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut, that stars Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16.

