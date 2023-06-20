Internet reacts to Adipurush's Manoj Muntashir claiming 'Hanuman bhagwaan nahi hai': This guy is making it worse

Manoj Muntashir, who is a co-writer and lyricist of Adipurush, recently defended the lines he wrote for Devdatta Nage's character of Bajrang (Hanuman) in the film. During an interview, Manoj called Hanuman a devotee, and not a god. He added that people made him a god because of the power of his devotion. (Also Read | Adipurush: All the box office records broken by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's film) Manoj Muntashir spoke about Lord Hanuman.

Manoj's tweet after people criticised Adipurush lines

A section of the people who watched the film pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters, especially Bajrang. It was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language. Manoj then shared a tweet stating that several lines in Adipurush will be revised and added to the film within this week.

Manoj says Lord Hanuman isn't God

In an interview with AajTak, Manoj said, “Woh (Bajrangbali) Shri Ram ki tarah baat nahi karte. Bajrangbali daarshanik baatein nahi kartein. Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya baad mein kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (He doesn't talk like Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman doesn't talk in a philosophical manner. Lord Hanuman is not God but a devotee. We made him God later because his devotion had that power)."

Internet reacts to his comment

Several clips of the interview were shared online and people severely criticised him. A person said, "He is just making it worse by every word he is saying." "Can we ban him for good, by going to the news channels, he is damaging the sentiments more," read a comment. “There is a difference between saral bhasha (simple language) and tapori bhasha (street language) and he knows that very well!”

"This guy is making it worse. Bhai tu chup hi rhe thode din (Keep quiet for a few days)," said a Twitter user. "Omg, I can't believe this man is still not accepting his faults. It hurts. He is defending himself everywhere. He has written such dialogues intentionally," read a tweet.

Manoj given security cover

Recently, the Mumbai Police provided security to Manoj after he cited a threat to his life. As per news agency PTI, police intensified patrolling near his Mumbai office and adequate security has been also provided at his residence. "We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are providing him security following a threat to his life," the official said as quoted by PTI, adding that police are investigating the threat angle.

More about Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Adipurush has also been panned on social media for its poor VFX. The film released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday. It stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

