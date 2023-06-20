Adipurush: All the box office records broken by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's film

Adipurush has been receiving flak and objections for its dialogues and VFX left, right and centre, but Om Raut's interpretation of Ramayana has managed to cash in on its momentum and break a few records at the box office. (Also Read: Prabhas' Adipurush ‘crashes’ on Monday, earns ₹20 cr) Adipurush has become Prabhas' fourth film to cross ₹ 100 crore

The epic adventure film stars Prabhas as Raghav, based on Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, based on Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, based on Ravana. It is produced by T-Series and UV Creations and hit theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages.

Third biggest Hindi opening

The Hindi version of Adipurush opened to ₹37.25 crore domestically. It's the third-highest box office opening for a pan-India film, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹54 crore). It's beaten the opening-day collection of Ayan Mukerji's supernatural drama Brahmastra ( ₹36 crore), starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Highest worldwide opening for a pan-Indian film

Adipurush minted ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day. It made another ₹100 crore globally the next day, making its two-day collection equal to ₹240 crore. In the process, it beat the highest global opener for a pan-India film, Pathaan, which made ₹219 crore over the first two days of its release in January.

Biggest drop on Monday

Now that the initial momentum and advance booking rush have faded for Adipurush, and the largely negative word-of-mouth has kicked in, the film has witnessed possibly the biggest downfall from the opening weekend to Monday, especially in the post-pandemic phase of moviegoing. It has managed to earn only ₹20 crore in all languages domestically, after making ₹86 crore, ₹65 crore and ₹69 crore on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Prabhas' fourth ₹ 100-crore film

As per Bollywood Hungama, Adipurush is Prabhas' fourth film to cross the ₹100 crore mark, after Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹118.7 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹510.99 crore) and Saaho ( ₹142.95 crore).

Kriti Sanon's third ₹ 100-crore film

Adipurush is Kriti's third film to cross ₹100 crore, following Dilwale ( ₹148.72 crore) and Housefull 4 ( ₹194.60 crore).

Saif Ali Khan's third ₹ 100-crore film

Adipurush is also Saif's third film to cross ₹100 crore, after Race 2 ( ₹100.45 crore) and his last collaboration with Adipurush director Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ( ₹279.55 crore).

