Adipurush box office day 4 collection: Prabhas film ‘crashes’ on Monday, earns 20 cr

Amid heavy criticism, protests and bans, Om Raut's Adipurush's box office appears to have taken a beating. On Monday, which is often considered the true test of a film's success with the audience, Adipurush collected just ₹20 crore. (Also read: Prabhas on portraying Lord Ram in Adipurush: There were apprehensions, but no reservations) Adipurush box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays the lead in the film.

Latest box office numbers

As per a report in Sacnilk, the film took a nosedive on Monday after raking in ₹220 crore in India over the weekend. It earned ₹86 crore on Friday, ₹65 crore on Saturday and ₹69 crore on Sunday. It had earned ₹340 crore worldwide. The worldwide figures for Monday are not available yet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the ‘crash’ on Monday. He wrote in a tweet, “THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY… After a strong opening weekend, Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. Hindi version. India biz (business).”

Protests against Adipurush

Adipurush, a lavish multilingual retelling of the Ramayana, was at the centre of protests in several cities on Monday and led to a ban on all Hindi films in Nepal. As the row over the film escalated and audiences in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi took to the streets, Mumbai Police agreed to give security to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on his request.

Different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the national capital witnessed protests against the film on Monday.

Criticism of Adipurush dialogues

The film, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the much-loved mythological epic. Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

While seers in Ayodhya demanded an immediate ban on the film saying its dialogues made their "blood boil", in Varanasi, a group of people staged a protest and tore posters of the Om Raut-directed film. A Hindu outfit also staged a protest outside a theatre in the temple town of Mathura.

A police complaint was lodged by the Hindu Mahasabha with the Lucknow police against the film's makers and actors. A case is yet to be registered in this connection, police said.

